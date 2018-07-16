The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Monday urged eligible voters to expose any staff or tout demanding money for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state.

The spokesman of the commission, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Lagos State office has been drawn to messages going round that some registration officers in the state are demanding for money before they either register new registrants or issue out PVCs to the rightful owners.

“The Commission urges members of the public not to give any of its staff money for any service rendered during the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise. Registration is free.

“The Commission further solicits the support of the public in giving useful and timely information concerning any negative activities in the ongoing CVR in the state,” he said.

Akinbiyi said that residents with factual information and evidence should notify INEC by sending SMS messages to the commission’s dedicated lines: 08189894677 and 09090499540.

“We are not unmindful of the activities of some touts around most of our registration centres.

“The Commission is working hand in hand with the security agencies to put a stop to their damaging activities at our registration centers across the state, ” he said.

INEC plans to suspend the CVR with effect from Aug. 17, until after the 2019 general elections.

Following the impending suspension, many Lagos residents who have yet to register are rushing to centres in the state to beat the deadline.