The Founder of the Adekunle Oyedepo Foundation, Mr. Adekunle Oyedepo, has urged the Kwara State Government to declare Friday work-free to enable civil servants in the state to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration.

Oyedepo, who is aspiring to represent Irepodun Constituency at the State Assembly, in a statement on Thursday said this is to allow workers who have not registered for their PVCs to do so before the August 31 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said the public holiday, if granted by the government, would also enable public service workers who had registered for the PVCs but were yet to collect them to do so.

The aspirant also called on eligible Kwarans and residents of the state who had yet to register, to visit the nearest INEC registration centre and take advantage of the remaining few hours to register for their PVC.

Oyedepo said this would enable them participate in the forthcoming 2019 general elections and elect their preferred candidates.

It may be recalled that the Ondo State Government also declared Thursday (today) work-free to enable workers in the state to register or obtain their PVCs as applicable.