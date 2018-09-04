The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that it has registered 443, 000 new voters in the just concluded Continues Voters Registration (CVR) in Plateau.

Mr Imahiyereobo Osaretin, Head, Voters Education and Publicity of the commission in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

Osaretin said the figure represented the total number of persons registered between April 2017 and August 2018.

“Between April 2017 when we commenced the registration and when it was suspended in August, we registered over 443, 000 new voters in Plateau,” he said.

Osaretin however, said the figures might not be the total number of registered voters as the commission was doing consolidation to ascertain the actual figures.

The INEC official explained that the commission had only suspended the exercise and would resume after the 2019 general elections.

He also said INEC had displayed information of the newly registered voters at various LGAs headquarters in the state.

Osaretin advised them to go and check their names so as to avoid mistakes when printing their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).