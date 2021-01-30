



The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking the service chiefs, noting that the rejig came at the right time.

CUPP Co-National Spokesman Mark Adebayo in a statement urged the new security chiefs to put in their best in addressing the wanton killings and kidnapping ravaging the country.

Adebayo, further appealed to President Buhari to sack the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno, claiming that he also has failed to provide useful advice to address the scourging insecurity.

‘We note that though the decision was late in coming, it is still a welcome development being what all right-thinking Nigerians have been clamouring for.

‘The CUPP therefore calls on the new service chiefs to settle down quickly and work hard not to disappoint Nigerians who have been calling for the injection of fresh blood into the system.





‘With the new service chiefs in place, opposition political parties have found it very important to call on President Buhari to remove the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd), whose office and responsibilities are critical to the achievement of comprehensive security all over the country but hasn’t used the high esteem of his office in any productive ways since his appointment as NSA.

‘The reason for this call is not farfetched. We believe that Major-Gen Monguno was part of the gross failure associated with the tenure of the former security chiefs and his continued presence in office will make the success Buhari intended to achieve with the changes very difficult, if not completely impossible.

‘It is important that the NSA be replaced so that the process of injecting fresh blood can be completed.

‘The new security chiefs need a clean slate to succced as to avoid being tied to the springs of the past fatal failures. This call is both patriotic and totally apolitical because as a responsible opposition, we cannot afford to play politics with the collective security of all Nigerians.

‘It would be to the highest interests of Nigeria for the president heed this call and act on it immediately,’ he said.