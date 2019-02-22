



As Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday to elect their leaders, the Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct an election that the result will reflect the collective choice of the people.

Although CUPP said, the postponement of the election came as a disappointment saying, “it is ill timed, suspicious and calculated to favour the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We pledge our unalloyed support to INEC, the Nigeria Police and all relevant security agencies to remain independent and carry out their duties diligently, responsibly, with fear of God and without fear or favour and conduct an election that the results will reflect the collective choice of the people.

“While we believe in a free, fair and credible elections, we however warn INEC to safeguard the redistributed sensitive and non-sensitive materials to be tamper proof until voting time.

“CUPP also urge Nigerians not to be discouraged but remain resolute in their resolve and quest to vote only candidates of their choice with proven track records of performance as their leaders.

On Kajuru killings, CUPP said” We also call on politicians and other stakeholders to refrain from making statements capable of breaching peace and unity in the state and across the country.

“In particular, we call on the State Governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai to come out clean regarding the casualties recorded in Kajuru local government killings”.