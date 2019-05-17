<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The national spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Imo Ugochinyere, on Thursday announced his resignation as the president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

Ugochinyere, who is also the national chairman of the Action People’s Party, made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja.

He attributed his decision to what he called his deep involvement in opposition politics during his leave from the council.

He said, being the CUPP’s spokesman and national chairman of the APP, he might not be in a position to be totally neutral to continue to lead the council.

He noted that his foray into politics created a vacuum that led to the emergence of factional leaders and splinter groups who he said were destroying the council’s unity.

Ugochinyere said, “I believe it is going to be a disservice to the National Youth Council of Nigeria to be in a position where my personal political interests/affiliations will conflict with the common interest of the generality of Nigerian youths.

“It is based on the foregoing that I hereby serve notice of my resignation from office as the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria effective immediately a successor who will emerge from the upcoming unity congress in the coming days is sworn in.

“I have called for early congress for the vacancy to be filled in view of the decision of my deputy to resign alongside with me.”

Ugochinyere accused the Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, of being behind the crisis rocking the council.