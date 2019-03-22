



The Coalition of United Political Parties has described the judgement delivered by the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal as a boost to the desire of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to reclaim his “stolen mandate.”

It described the judgement of the tribunal that declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of PDP as the winner of the governorship election in the state as a victory for democracy and an affirmation of the sanctity of the ballot.

The coalition’s statement by its spokesperson, Imo Ugochinyere, was made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday.

Ugochinyere said, “The tribunal has given hope to Nigerians with this courageous decision to sack the impostor governor who was foisted on the people of Osun State through the barrel of guns instead of the ballot.

“The rampaging electoral robbery of the Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress is beginning to crumble in their face with the determination of the judiciary to stand firm, despite monetary inducements and threats.

“Today’s judgement has reinforced the hope of the opposition that there is still men and women on the bench who, even in the face of the rampage to destroy the judiciary, can still stand firm and do the right thing.