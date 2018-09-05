The Coalition of 39 United Political Parties has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law is a deliberate ploy to derail the 2019 general elections.

The CUPP in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by its Spokesman, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, said Buhari and the All Progressives Congress were afraid of losing the election and were against the bill.

He said, “The CUPP views the deliberate last-minute rejection of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by the President Buhari-led APC government as a clear indication that Buhari and the APC want to destroy the chances of free and fair election in Nigeria simply because they are afraid of losing the 2019 general election.

“Buhari and APC are scared of the compulsory use of card readers for accreditation and transmission of election results which the new electoral law provides for.

“The CUPP urges National Assembly to use a joint sitting whenever they return from recess to handle the INEC budget issue and Electoral Act observations and send the clean copy back to President Buhari so that he will have no excuse to ruin our desire for credible elections.”