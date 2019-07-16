<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of dividing the country through his style of leadership.

This came as it asked the president to listen to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other eminent Nigerians who have been expressing concerns on the state of the nation with a view to putting the country on the right path.

CUPP, in a statement, Tuesday, by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, alleged that “the unimpressive leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari has so far led the country to a state of total anarchy and impending disintegration.”

“This situation has regrettably led to daily shedding of blood of innocent citizens across the country either in the hands of terrorists, kidnappers, bandits among others, “it added.