The National Chairman of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Hon Rasaq Eyiwuawi, has said the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPPs) will present a presidential candidate that can pass integrity test in the 2019 general election.

Eyiowuawi posited that Nigerians are presently going through harrowing experience in terms of high level of poverty, expressed confidence that the candidate of coalition, comprising 46 political parties will defeat President Muhamnadu Buhari in the poll.

The PPN national leader who urged Nigerians not to sell their votes that just crept into the country’s electoral system, said vote buying which has become a new order in the country’s electoral process as witnessed in Ondo, Edo, Anambra and Ekiti polls had ridiculed the country’s elections.

He spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti on after inaugurating the new 30-man State Executive Council of the party, elected to take charge of the party in the State.

Mr. Dare Adekolu polled a total of 99 votes in the election to emerge the State Chairman of the party among other officials elected by delegates.

He said the party decided to join the coalition having become disenchanted with the lacklustre performance under the Buhari-led regime.

“We will be happy if President Buhari is presented by APC as presidential candidate, because he will be easy to defeat

“The candidate that will be presented by CUPPs will be someone with unblemished records. In fact, Nigerians will be surprised by the time the candidate will emerge.

“He will be a man that will be difficult to fault. A person that will make it an easy ride for us if President Buhari is presented, that is our focus and that we shall realize”, he said.

While condemning the vote buying that characterized the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti as a sham, he said “They decided to bring vote buying into our electoral process owing to high poverty and with intention to perpetually enslave our people.

“But in 2019, we are going to sensitise the people on the need to collect their ill-gotten wealth and still go ahead to elect the right candidate, because it was the money they stole from our treasury. The CUPPs is determined to move round the country and talk to the electorate.”