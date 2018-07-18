With controversies in the political parties of the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) leading to the formation of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), the National Conscience Party (NCP) may have resolved to pull out of the alliance.

Last week, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Reformed APC, and 38 other political parties signed an agreement for the formation of CUPP to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections.

The parties to the alliance also resolved to form Government of National Unity, both at the federal and state levels, which would involve the parties in the arrangement.

Soon after the announcement, the Lagos State chapter of NCP kicked against it, maintaining that the party would not enter into any arrangement with the PDP or APC, while wondering why Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the party’s National Chairman, would drag the party into an alliance which was against what the party stood for.

It was learnt that following pressure mounted on Dr. Tanko, he immediately rushed to Lagos and held an emergency meeting with the party’s leadership last Thursday, where the issue was extensively discussed.

It was gathered that during the meeting which ran far into the night, it was agreed that the NCP would not enter into any arrangement that had anything to do with the PDP or APC, as they insisted that both parties had no interest for the Nigerian masses.

A source at the meeting, who pleaded anonymity, said: “It is true that we met with the national chairman (Tanko) over the coalition. Any time from now, the party will come out with a statement of our stand concerning the coalition.

“But, I can tell you that NCP will have nothing to do with PDP. Our party is based on ideology. The cat has nothing to do with the rat.

“I doff my hat for Tanko. He has a very large heart. It is not easy for a leader of his status to step down on an action he has taken and even apologized to the members.

“He agreed with us that the NCP will not be part of the coalition. Lagos NCP is the hub of the party. Our view matters. Tanko has no choice.

“He came down to Lagos and we held a meeting that lasted far into the night. The mandate was given to him by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) after the Ondo convention did not extend to entering into a coalition with the PDP.

“We were talking of parties with same ideological leaning. PDP is not among such parties. Tanko did not carry other leaders along in the process leading to the coalition.”

Also, an executive member of the Lagos NCP confirmed to newsmen that indeed they held a meeting last week during which it was resolved that the NCP would not participate in any coalition with the PDP and that the party would pull out of the CUPP.

He said that Tanko agreed to withdraw his name from the MoU, while a statement would be issued to that effect.

The source said the leaders pointed out several loopholes on the alliance and the MoU, which he said was all about PDP and said nothing about the other parties to the coalition.

He, however, informed that a National Coordinating Committee (NCC) of the NCP would meet in Abuja in the next two weeks to ratify the decision of the meeting to pull out of the coalition.

When contacted, Tanko simply responded via text message thus: “We are calling for NEC/NCC meeting to take decisions due to divergence views.”