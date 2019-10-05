<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Opposition Political Parties under the umbrella of “Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP)” on Saturday kicked against the decision of the Federal Government to reintroduce toll gates on the nation’s highways, describing it as shocking and unacceptable.

In a statement made available to the news in Abuja by its Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the Coalition described such a move as a “crazy drive for revenue by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and a plot to cover up squandered revenue” by the government which be resisted by Nigerians.

The Coalition urged the Federal government to immediately rescind the decision in the interest of peace while Nigerians should be fully prepared to resist and mass protest against the unpopular move by the administration.

According to the Coalition, “we note that the decision is coming at a time the government is also planning to increase Value Added Tax.

“All these are coming at a time the same government is reneging on its promise ahead of the 2019 general elections to increase the national minimum wage to N30,000.

“Opposition parties view these insensitive economic policies of the Federal Government as deliberate decisions aimed at further impoverishing Nigerians who are already wallowing in abject poverty.

“This government clearly does not have the interest and welfare of the citizens at heart and does not deserve Nigerians’ support.

“We make bold to say that this government decided to embark on a desperate and crazy drive for revenue to cover up for national resources that have been squandered by top government officials in an administration that claims to be fighting corruption.

“This is the same reason why armed officials of the Nigeria Customs Service will throw caution into the winds and shatter the peace of hotels and car marts under the guise of seizing smuggled cars.

“We urge this government to henceforth drop all its anti-people policied just as we advise Nigerians to be fully prepared to resist and protest against any government policies that will further make their lives worthless.

“Specifically, we urge the Federal Government to immediately rescind its decision to reintroduce toll gates on our roads for the interest of peace.”