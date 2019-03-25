<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Coalition of United Political Parties on Monday hailed the decision of an Abuja Federal High Court to vacate the order restricting the Independent National Electoral Commission from continuing the collation of governorship election result in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

In a statement by its spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, the coalition described the ruling as a victory for the nation’s democracy.

It also said the development signalled an end to the attempts by those he described as enemies of constitutional governance to deny the people of the state of their constitutional right to see the man they elected inaugurated as governor.

The statement read, “CUPP hails Federal High Court’s ruling delivered a few minutes ago in Abuja vacating the order restricting INEC from continuing the collation of governorship election result from Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area and declaring the winner of Bauchi State governorship election.

“The road is now clear for the official declaration of Senator Bala Mohammed as the governor-elect of Bauchi State.

“This ruling is a huge victory for our constitutional democracy and an end to the shameful attempts by enemies of our constitutional governance to use the court to ambush and deny the Bauchi people their constitutional right to see the man they elected inaugurated as their governor.”