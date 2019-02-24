



The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that the department of state services (DSS) is planning to attack Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and PDP’s situation room in Asokoro to destroy polling unit results.

The Spokesperson of CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the reason for the alleged plan to attack the situation room was because Atiku was now coasting to victory in so many polling units.

According to CUPP, “We have confirmed intelligence that DSS is planning to attack PDP situation room near AIT studio Asokoro to destroy polling unit results evidence sent in by PDP agents which shows Atiku have won the

election.”

“The advance DSS team have been dispatched to the AIT studio.”

The opposition parties also claim that a joint team of military and police officers acting under the instructions of Gov Nasir el Rufai and army chief have taken over collation centres in Kaduna, swapping polling unit results won by PDP with fake ones at the collation centres.

CUPP urged all citizens to rush to AIT studio to form human shield and protect the situation room.

“It is too late to change the polling unit results because we have it and Atiku has won majority of the PU, any tampering will throw Nigeria into constitutional crisis.”

“The Nigerian people have spoken and freely elected Atiku,” CUPP added.