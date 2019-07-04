<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Coalition of the United Political Parties on Thursday said it has commenced legal action over the continued stay in office of some aides of President Muhammadu Buhari who have not been reappointed by him, while their offices had lapsed with the end of Buhari’s first term.

CUPP’s national spokesperson, Mr. Imo Ugochinyere, in a statement said coalition’s action was in a bid to project the principles of Nigeria’s constitutional governance.

He added that CUPP wanted the court to declare the offices vacant, their “occupants illegal and impostors and a desecration of the sanctity of constitutional governance.”

He said, “The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, is still in that office; Senator Ita Enang is still parading himself as Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate); Mr. Abba Kyari is still parading himself as the Chief of Staff to the President; Mr. Femi Adesina is still appearing on TV programmes as Special Adviser to the President on Media; likewise Mr. Garba Shehu who is parading himself as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

“These, among other officials of the Presidency, are still illegally occupying their former offices without any lawful authority, as the President has not made any announcement to the nation that he has appointed or reappointed officers into those positions.

“Section 151 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended clearly provides: Any appointment made pursuant to the provisions of this section shall be at the pleasure of the President and shall cease when the President cease to hold office.”

He also called on Buhari to stop all occupants of public office who he has not reappointed from parading themselves as public officers until they have new letters of appointment.

“That is the provision of the Constitution,” he said.