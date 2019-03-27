<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A coalition of 42 registered political parties in Kano State, under the aegis of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has dissociated itself from reports that it had concluded plans to challenge the outcome of the supplementary election in the tribunal.

Reports had it that 42 political parties vowed to challenge the victory of governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the tribunal.

CUPP, who paid a solidarity and congratulatory visit to the Kano State governor-elect, led by its chairman, Alhaji Isah Nuhu Isah, expressed disgust over a purported news conference, held on Monday 25th March, 2019 on the governorship supplementary election, where it was reported that the coalition has condemned the entire process due to alleged electoral irregularities.

Isah described the position of the coalition as unacceptable, pointing out that “CUPP has distanced itself from such claims.”

“CUPP was shocked and perplexed to read the contents of the news conference discrediting the whole conduct of the process, security agencies, INEC and worst still the declaration to challenge the outcome of the exercise.

“We in CUPP comprising the representatives of the 42 political parties in the coalition, and joined by the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), categorically disowned and disassociate the coalition from the sham press conference as well as condemn it in its entirety as it does not reflect our true assessment of the election,”

Isah also explained that the coalition were dismayed by the action of the conveners of the news conference for using the coalition to express personal and untoward views for whatever reasons and influence under the guise of CUPP.

He noted that the coalition monitored the supplementary election in Kano and in all sincerity believed it to be free, fair and peaceful, but acknowledged that there were pockets of violence in some polling units which scale and magnitude were indeed insignificant to warrant any call and agitation for cancellation of the election or legal redress at the tribunal.

In his remarks, governor Ganduje wondered why only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faulted the re-run election while it was not the only party that participated, as clearly shown by these 42 political parties who were also fully involved in the process.

“Why is PDP crying more than the berieved, are they hiding some mischevious anti-Kano mission?

Ganduje promised that his government would be government of unity with members of these political parties that participated in the election forming his cabinet.