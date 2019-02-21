



Opposition political parties on Thursday said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, remained the only option available to Nigerians in the Saturday election.

They have therefore called on all Nigerians to vote for Atiku on Saturday in order to reclaim the country.

The call was contained in an end of campaign message made available to journalists by the national spokesman for the Coalition of United Political Parties, Imo Ugochinyere.

Ugochinyere claimed that the present administration cannot boast of any meaningful achievement after almost four years in the saddle.

He said such administration did not deserve a fresh mandate.

The statement read, “The Nigerian opposition coalition, CUPP, after a careful review of the plans, programmes, and visions of all presidential candidates in the race have come to the unassailable conclusion that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the only available option for Nigeria’s survival.

“The incumbent President, after four years, can only show Nigerians eight fingers as his only achievements and not a single road, bridge, school, hospital, power plant, water project or other infrastructure initiated and completed throughout the entire tenure.

“We, therefore, urge all Nigerians to stand strong in our collective resolve to vote the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, come February 23. This is to guarantee the reclamation of our country from the current scavengers in power who do not care if our country breaks up or burns down.

“They are still grappling to fulfill any of the promises made to Nigerians and are repeating exactly the same promises again after four years without accepting and acknowledging their woeful performance, yet shamelessly and arrogantly asking Nigerians to mortgage another four years of our lives for them to gamble with.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency will unite Nigeria, rebuild our economy and strengthen institutions of state so that we can return to the path of prosperity.