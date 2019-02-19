



The Coalition of United Political Parties on Tuesday commended the Department of State Services for issuing a disclaimer on its former Director-General, Lawal Daura.

It, however, asked the DSS to go beyond the disclaimer and ensure that Lawal is arrested and prosecuted for impersonation.

The coalition’s spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, stated this in a statement made available to journalists.

Ugochinyere also urged the DSS to sack all his directors who he claimed have been receiving directives from Daura.

He said, “Opposition parties have applauded the Director-General of the Department of State Services for issuing a disclaimer against his predecessor, Lawal Daura, for extortion and impersonation.

“We are aware of the under the table dealings of Daura and members of Aso Rock cabal aimed at ensuring that the DG DSS is sacked for refusing to embark on a mass arrest of opposition leaders and sharing of money meant for DSS operations.”

Ugochinyere claimed Daura has compromised some insiders in the DSS to enable him to run a parallel DSS operation outfit.

He added, “We are therefore calling for the sack of all DSS directors who have been taking instructions from the disgraced former DG from his private home.

“The DSS has shown that he has the capacity to stand on the right path. The opposition is, therefore, demanding that the DSS arrest Lawal Daura and charge him for extortion and impersonation.”