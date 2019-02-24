



Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has condemned the role of security forces in Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The group allege that field reports from its observers said the presence of police and other security forces at polling units were unpurposeful as thugs invaded some voting centres.

CTA accused the security operatives of being idle while thugs and party agents compromised the credibility of the elections.

The group said it is disappointed over the role of the army in some states, noting that they have no role in the electoral process.

CTA commended the media for safeguarding the nation’s democracy.

The group is currently addressing the media in Abuja, where it will issue its findings on the election as at the time of filing this report.