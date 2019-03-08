



A coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Enugu State have passed a vote of confidence on the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Enugu State, Dr Emeka Ononammadu, while also calling on the commission to disregard calls by the APC to postpone elections in the state.

The coordinator of the group, Mr. Onyebuchi Igboke who made this known while addressing the media in Enugu on Friday said that political parties should refrain from distorting the electoral process by making unsubstantiated allegations to achieve personal goals.

“We pass a vote of confidence on the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Enugu State. He has been consistently giving updates on the activities of the commission in Enugu State.

“So the story coming from one of the major political parties may discourage the members of the public from coming out to vote.

“We are calling on our people to disregard any information that will make them not to come out to vote because the security agencies have assured us that there was no cause for alarm.

“We are also aware that INEC is ready for the election. We are also calling on the security agencies to invite the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC to explain his allegations that INEC was conniving with security agencies and a political party to distort the process.”

The coalition advised political parties to desist from making flying allegations which were capable of instigating violence and distorting the electoral process but should rather encourage the people to come out and vote massively for the candidates of their choice.

“Elections is all about guidelines and procedures so if you are not satisfied with the process, you can go to court and seek redress.

“You should not make allegations that can incite the people and distort the process. Every political party should rather join hands in educating our people so that they can come out and vote.”