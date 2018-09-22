The Network of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria has commended the electorate for conducting themselves peacefully in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.

The National Coordinator of the group, Kalu Victor, made the commendation in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday.

He said apart from minor conflicts recorded at some polling booths which were immediately brought under control, the election had so far been peaceful.

Victor said: “We are waiting for the last minute of voting. So far, it has been peaceful, although we recorded some skirmishes in a few areas like in Ward 9, Polling Unit 3 and Polling Unit 4 in Ile Ife but normalcy was later returned.”

The coordinator also commended the presence of security agents and the Independent National Electoral Commission for equally conducting themselves well, giving the electorate the confidence to turn out en mass to vote.

He said: “We must also give it to security agencies.

“Based on observations and recommendations from various stakeholders, especially observer groups that monitored previous elections, they have to a large extent improved in their conduct.

“If they continue to reduce any form of overzealousness then we will not have fears for subsequent elections.

“INEC has also improved on some of the flaws witnessed in Ekiti State election and other previous elections.”

On vote buying, Victor said the level of vote buying recorded in Ekiti state was not witnessed in Osun state.

He said though vote buying was not evident at the polling units, they observed people handing gift items to electorate few kilometers away from polling units.

He commended INEC for taking up the campaign against vote buying as observed by stakeholders, adding that the campaign is having positive effect.

However, he called on the electorate and other stakeholders to continue to conduct themselves peacefully during collation and announcement of results.