



The inconsistent decisions taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the last one week over the governorship election in Bauchi State is worrisome and capable of staining its credibility, Alliance for Defence of Democracy and Justice, has said.

INEC, on Friday night, formally set aside the cancellation of results of gubernatorial election in Tafawa Balewa Local Government in the state.

The electoral body also approved Tuesday, March 19 for continuation of the collation in Tafawa Balewa LGA and correction of some errors in Ningi LGA before the final announcement of the winner.

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the two major contenders in the polls.

A statement by the civil society’s national convener Muntaqa Mudassir and communication director Istifanus Sarki said they were worried by the inconsistent decisions INEC took within one week.

They said the “electoral body’s inconsistency is capable of eroding its independence, impartially and credibility before the eyes of Nigerians, and Bauchi people in particular.

“We hold INEC in high esteem. But the event in the last one week in Bauchi state is giving us a source of concern. The INEC decision to declare the governorship elections inconclusive, to fixing a date for supplementary elections and now setting aside its two decisions is questionable and capable of eroding the remaining confidence Nigerians have on the electoral umpire,” the statement said.

The group, however, said the Governor Muhammad’s tenure had been remarkable in terms of execution of developmental projects that have direct bearing on the people of Bauchi state.