The presidency has dismissed claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Muhammadu Buhari is embarking on a 10-day leave to open the stage for unconstitutional actions by his administration.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, described the claims as a “hollow narrative to garner sympathy”.

He said: “That the President, himself a sworn democrat, had handed power to his deputy without compulsion is itself exemplary and innovative, something that the PDP failed to produce in their sixteen years of monumental mismanagement and sadistic plunder.

“For the benefit of the doubters, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, the Vice-President who acts in the absence of the President is a lawyer of the highest rank and a social rights crusader who had received local and international acclaim before he took the president office.

“It is inconceivable that this is the team to copy the bad manners cast in stone in the PDP.

“We welcome objective criticism and take them seriously and humbly, but Nigerians must by now be tired of a party, the stock in trade of which is to cry wolf where there is none, ostensibly to spread negativity and distract the President’s attention from the cleansing operations he has been mandated carry out.”

According to him, the president is carrying out difficult reforms for the future growth of the country, such as the implementation of the ease of doing business, the treasury single account and the whistleblower policy.

Shehu added that other reforms embarked upon by the president included the massive investment in rail, roads and power.

“If such reforms had happened in 16 years of the PDP, it would have made things much better for the country,” he said.

“Instead, they seem to be fixated with a desperate quest for power, nothing but power for its own sake because they have nothing to offer.

“They draw a sadistic pleasure when things appear to be going wrongly, yet they offer nothing by way of remedy or solutions.

“The whole country is fighting corruption and the ordinary citizen is happy about all that is happening.”

The presidential spokesman added that the economic parameters had changed for the better, a clear indication that the administration’s political and economic strategies were working but the opposition was not interested.