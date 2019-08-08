<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Cross River state, Dr. Frankland Briyai, has resigned his appointment to contest the Nov 16 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa state.

Dr. Briyai made this know on Thursday while briefing newsmen at the INEC Headquarters in Calabar, the Cross River state sapital.

He said, “I was called upon by my people; my people believe in my ability and capacity to lead. They are impressed and also believe that I have what it takes to take Bayelsa and its people to a higher ground and next level.

“They understand that i can bring back the lost glory of the state; i have to answer the clarion call by resigning today the 8th of August so that i can formerly go back to Bayelsa and register as a party member.

“I am progressive’ i believe in been pragmatic and proactive and i want to contest for the governorship position under APC in Bayelsa state. The people of Bayelsa are more interested in the integrity and character of the person. My people have grown and they are now after men with credibility, with capacity,” he said.

Speaking further, Dr Briyai also asserted that all politicians are not dirty, stressing that there are still honest people in politics.

According to him, “All politicians are not dirty; there are still many honest person involved in politics .We have a master plan that will ensure that all graduates who are from Bayelsa become gainfully employed.

“Youth restiveness will become a thing of the past; we will take young people off the streets. We have plans for agriculture, ICT and other skill and profession and a lot more. We urge the youths to eschew violence and thuggery. But when you eliminate idleness, restiveness will automatically stop.”

On his part, Chairman, Conference of Nigeria Political Party, CNPP, Com. Sunday Micheal, revealed that Briyai was an asset to Nigeria, adding that he discharged his duty as REC in Cross River excellently by making remarkable landmark achievements.

“He gave his all wholeheartedly without prejudice. He is a man of credibility and has shown that by the way he conducted himself and carry out his duties at INEC in Cross River state,” he stated.