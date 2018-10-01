.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State.

He declared the winner on Monday at the APC Collation Unit in Calabar by the Chairman, Collation Committee of the party in the state, Emmanuel Anom.

Useni got a total of 47,313 votes while his close rival, Senator Owan Enoh got 14, 860 votes.

Also, Professor Eyo Etim Nyong got 1,162, John Odey got 1,099 votes while Chief Edem Duke scored 1,322 votes.

Usani according to the results declared won in all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state stated.

Speaking with journalist shortly after his emergence Usani assured of good governance, if elected governor next year.

Meanwhile, another primaries is ongoing by another faction of the party to also elect a flag bearer.