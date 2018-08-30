Ahead of the 2019 general elections, former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Cross River State, Eyo Ekpo, on Thursday picked nomination form to vie for the state gubernatorial election under the Social Democratic Party, (SDP).

Ekpo made this disclosure to newsmen in Abuja when he was received at the SDP national secretariat by the national organising secretary of the party, Rt.Hon. Emeka Atuma.

The governorship aspirant who picked the party’s nomination form as required by the electoral law of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), reaffirmed his commitment to good governance if elected.

He said his mission is about service to humanity and assured creation of employment through massive investment in all sectors of the economy.

“I’m offering myself to serve humanity. My aspiration is geared towards making life suitable for living.

“I want to assure the good people of Cross River of my commitment towards a better and more organised state where rule of law will reign supreme, quality infrastructure and sustainable empowerment given to the people,” he said.

He further promised among others if elected to run a governance process that is devoid of tension, discrimination, acrimony, regression, but which is acknowledged as progressive, responsive, orderly, equitable, just and rapid in opening up job opportunities, economic and environmental change and stable security.