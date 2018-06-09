A group known as the Cross River Initiative For Oshiomhole, has declared their support for the National Chairmanship ambition of former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Coordinator of the group in the state, Chief Samuel Okon, who addressed reporters in Calabar, said that they believed that Oshiomole has all it takes to make move the party forward and ensure that the party wins the 2019 general elections.

“The Cross River Initiative for Oshiomhole is not pretending about their support for the ambition of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to take charge of the affairs of the APC at the national level.

“We know he has all the credentials to lead the APC, and achieve a lot for the party across the country the same way he did when he was National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Governor of Edo State for two terms. So, you can see that he is a national figure who has been accepted across the country country already, and I am sure that President Muhammadu Buhari support for Oshiomhole is founded on that, and that shows that we are on the right track.

“Based on his track record as a good organizer of men and resources, we are very confident that Oshiomhole will be able to provide the enabling environment to place the APC on a sound footing before the 2019 polls, and in future,” Okon said.

Okon also stated that the support of the group for Oshiomhole was as a result of the need to stabilize the APC and ensure that peace prevailed in the party across Nigeria.

“Oshiomhole remains a mobilizer and unifying factor not just in the country but the entire nation whose potentials must be utilized,” he said.

The coordinator, therefore urged all the delegates from Cross River State, that will participate in the upcoming National Convention of the Party to cast their votes for the former Edo State governor.