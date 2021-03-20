



Senator Ben Ayade, the Cross River state governor, has sent a strong message to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that he stands on the fence and ready to dump the party if not given his due respect and recognition.

Speaking in Calabar during the visit of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state to him, Ayade said that because he plays politics with ethics, his style is being mistaken for weakness.

He said the time has come when he will put his foot down and take a decision on the bases of what will prosper the collective well-being of his people.

Addressing Governor Mohammed, Ayade said, “I cannot blind myself to the challenges of PDP and decide not to know what to do at the right time for their [Cross River people] sake.

“I know you are somebody that doesn’t take injustice. One single injustice they will see a new Cross River state.”

He threatened that one single injustice against him and his followers, “and I say it as a warning because it does appears that your party seems to celebrate people who threaten and stress them.”





Ayade stated that; “all councillors [in the state] are PDP, council chairmen are PDP, all House of Assembly members are PDP, all commissioners are PDP, and all the National Assembly members except one are PDP: all of them are under my leadership”.

He assured Mohammed that where ever he goes he would follow him because they have the same cause of direction for the people.

“I am happy you have created an opportunity for a melodrama. So today I am seated and dancing on the fence. Indeed that’s true.

“And so I speak with righteous anger for the continuous annoyance and nuisance orchestrated on our innocent by external factors. But I just hope this ends today

“And so please as I leave you with some holy whispers, which will be very strong, firm and clear, it’s a harbinger of trouble”

“While I believe in ecclesiastics of peace, I believe in the catechism of good faith but I also believe in respect for the supremacy of an office.

Concluding, Ayade said; “So if you take a catalytic combination of all I have said, it tells you that there is the need for a guided caution and at some persons going forward as a people, as a party.

“I think the time has come when all of us will gather and say enough is enough.”