Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has been berated for his decision to set up various task forces instead of constituting a proper executive council by appointing commissioners.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr Goddie Akpama, who spoke with newsmen in Calabar on Saturday, wondered how the governor would achieve his lofty projects without a proper cabinet.

Akpama, a former state chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), who described the development as degrading, said there can be no financial approvals of state resources, hence be questioned how the governor would implement the projects.

“Why does the governor have to set up task forces instead of appointing commissioners? For us as a state this is very degrading. We have heard he intends to wait until around November. That means there shall be no financial approvals of state resources as they cannot approve money without an exco. How would governor implement those gigantic protects? How would the state function? Is he taking us forward or back? To me he is not taking us anywhere,” Akpama, a former governorship candidate, said.

Akpama also lambasted the governor’s former commissioners for accepting to work as members of the various task forces.

He described them as desperadoes, desperate and cheap.