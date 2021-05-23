A House of Representatives Member, representing Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency area of Cross River State, Mike Etaba, has defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Etaba, said his decision was informed by the defection of Governor Ben Ayade from the PDP to the APC.

He officially registered for the APC in his political ward, Apiapum, in Obubra Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.





The lawmaker described himself as Ayade’s foot soldier for all seasons, who would continue to stand with the Governor beyond 2023.

He said the Governor would continue to play politics with ethics devoid of violence.

Etaba described the decision of Ayade to align with the centre as a smart choice for the benefit of the people of the state.