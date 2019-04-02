<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The three-man panel members of the Election Petition Tribunal in Cross River State for the governorship/national and state assemblies began its inaugural sitting in Calabar on Monday with a pledge by the panel Chairman, Justice Vincent Agbata, that the hearing would be transparent, fair and firm in the discharge of their duties.

Shortly after a brief opening ceremony attended by all the three members of the panel; Justice Vincent M. Agbata, Justice Isha Kunda and Justice Abubakar S. Bello, the Tribunal attended to eight expiate applications seeking leave of Court and an Order for substituted Service of the Court to be effected on Senator Gershom Bassey, Senator Rose Oko and Dr Sandy Onor, all of the People’s Democratic Party.

Counsels to the petitioners in the 8 cases where the order of substituted Service was granted had told the panel that the court bailiffs were having difficulties in effecting personal service on the respondents.

Other respondents that substituted Order of Service were granted against are Hon. Eta Mbora, Hon. Daniel Effiong Asuquo, Hon. Michael Etaba, also of the PDP and Dr Alex Egbona of the APC.

The Secretary of the Election Petition Tribunal in the state, Mrs Josephine Ekperobe, disclosed to journalists that a breakdown of the 30 petitions before the Tribunal include two for governorship; filed by two persons separately as APC candidates, namely Usani Uguru Usani and Senator John Owan-Enoh.

Four petitions filed on the senatorial elections, being three from APC candidates and one from SDP candidate.

On the Federal House of Assembly elections, a total of 8 petitions are filed, being six from APC candidates, one by PDP candidate and one from ADC candidate.

The State House of Assembly elections has 16 petitions filed, all by candidates of the APC.

Following the granting of an order of substituted service, the Tribunal is expected to resume sitting on or before fourteen days to consider the substantive matters.

Earlier, the chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Agbata specifically warned that the sitting would not welcome private or any form of meetings outside the open sitting of the panel.

Flanked by two other members of the panel; Justice Isha Kunda and Justice Abubakar S. Bello, the Tribunal Chairman, said “I do not have any agent or representative. I speak for myself, and on behalf of my two brothers in the panel, we have no agents nor representatives. We will not welcome private meetings outside sitting. We will be open, and all meetings should be during the sitting. Do not fall prey to any person that makes such claims in our back”.

The inaugural sitting of the Tribunal was attended by Cross River State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Joe Abang Esq, representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association, Calabar chapter as well as other legal practitioners and political party members.

The Tribunal is sitting in Court 4 hall in the State High Court Premises in Calabar, Cross River State.