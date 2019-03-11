



Incumbent governor of Cross River State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Ben Ayade, has been declared the winner of the March 9 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ayade, who won in all the 18 local government areas of the state, won the election with a winning margin of 250,323 votes.

He polled 381,484 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) that polled 131,161.

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Eyo Ekpo polled 4, 818 votes.

Announcing the results at about 4 am on Monday, March 11, INEC returning officer and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Warri, Delta State, Professor Akii Ibhadode, said the PDP candidate having scored the highest number of votes and fulfilled the requirements of the law, was returned elected.

According to him, number of registered voters is 1,486,026, accredited voters 542,115, valid votes 522, 309, rejected votes 11,499 and total votes cast 533,808.