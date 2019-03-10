



Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the highest number of votes cast in five local government areas of the state in the governorship election.

The results are being announced at the State Collation Centre at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday in Calabar.

Prof. Akin Ibhadode is the State Returning Officer for the governorship election.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Frankland Briyai, the State Commissioner of Police, Comptroller of Immigration and other Heads of Security agencies were also present at the collation centre.

In Akpabuyo Local Government Area, the Returning Officer, Prof. Christopher Eklaki, announced that the All Progressive Congress (APC) got 4,524 votes, PDP polled 12,614 votes and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 344 votes.

In Ogoja Local Government Area, the Returning Officer, Dr Julius Adah, said that the PDP scored 28,798 votes against the APC that got 7,466 votes and SDP 408 votes.

For Calabar Municipal, the Returning Officer, Prof. Francisca Bassey, declared the PDP winner with 15,524 votes against the APC’s 7,703 votes and SDP’s 465 votes.

Also in Etung Local Government Area, the Returning Officer, Dr Raphael Offiong, announced that APC got 3,892 votes, PDP had 6,282 votes and SDP 46 votes.

Similarly, in Ikom Local Government Area, the Returning Officer, Mr John Ogabor, said that APC got 10,049 votes, PDP polled 16,862 votes and SDP 180 votes.

Ibhadode, however, announced a two-hour break to enable other LGAs that were far from Calabar to turn in their results.