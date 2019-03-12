



The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has rejected the results of the governorship and House of Assembly elections held in the state.

The state acting chairman, Mr John Ochala, made the party’s position known in a statement on Monday.

Ochala described the outcome of the elections as a rape on democracy.

The state governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prof Ben Ayade, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He polled a total of 381, 484 votes to defeat the APC candidate, John Owan-Enoh, who scored 131,161 votes.

Ochala said, “The All Progressives Congress, Cross River State, hereby informs the general public that we dissociate ourselves from this rape on democracy in the name of governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

“We are all witnesses to the daylight robbery of our collective will and mandate.

“Despite the responsible manner in which our teeming party faithful and supporters went about their civic responsibility, the PDP in desperation to perpetuate their evil agenda killed several of our members who refused to compromise and resisted the ballot box stuffing carried out by the PDP.

“We call on all APC members and well wishers to remain calm and go about their lawful duties without let or hindrance while the party leadership explores all avenues within legal limits to correct this aberration.”