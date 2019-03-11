



The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State, has rejected the governorship and house of assembly elections results in the State.

In a press statement signed by the Acting Chairman of the party, Sir John Ochala, APC dissociated itself from the results.

“The All Progressives Congress Cross River State hereby informs the general public that we dissociate ourselves from this rape on democracy in the name of governorship and state house of assembly elections.

“We are all witnesses to the day light robbery of our collective will and mandate, lead by the PDP state government in active connivance with the INEC and security operatives.

“Despite the very responsible manner in which our teaming party faithful and supporters went about their civic responsibility, the PDP in desperation to perpetuate their evil agenda killed several of our members who refused to compromise and resisted the vote stuffing carried out by the PDP.

“We call on all APC members and well wishers to remain calm and go about their lawful duties without hindrance while the Party Leadership explores all avenues within legal limits to correct this aberration,” the party stated.