



The government of Cross River State has approached the Supreme Court to set aside the six-count charge indicting the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen for non declaration of assets.

The suit filed by the Attorney General of Cross River State on behalf of the state government is challenging the suspension and trial of Justice Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The suit marked SC/45/2019 has the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as defendants.