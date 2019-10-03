<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Deputy Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, Joseph Bassey, has called on the Presidency to direct the immediate implementation of the autonomy for state Legislature and Judiciary.

Bassey made the call in Calabar on Wednesday while speaking with journalists on the state of the nation, adding that the immediate implementation will promote checks and balances in government.

According to him, if the autonomy is implemented, it will foster development and also give the Legislature the powers to be independent and checkmate the activities of the Executive.

“Every sector should be given the opportunity to be accountable to each other and their activities. People will continue to live in fear as long as the Executive controls everything,” he added.

“We are not asking for the implementation of the autonomy to use it against the Executive, the autonomy will only bring respect and promote what is right, he said”.

Bassey called on the President to strengthen the rule of law by obeying court orders. He urged the President to promote the activities of the Judiciary by allowing it to function as an independent body without any interference.

“As a citizen of this nation, you must obey the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The only way we can forge ahead is when everyone recognises our constitution as a guideline. No society can grow when there is no rule of law. The economy and other sectors will suffer because everyone will feel not protected, he said.”

“Nigeria is growing and as a country we must obey the rule of law because the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

Bassey urged the Federal Government to allocate more funding to security agencies in the country.

He regretted that most security agencies do not have modern tracking equipment, patrol vehicles and gadgets for intelligence gathering, adding “Nigeria has come of age to have standard security agencies with up-to-date technological facilities used in fighting crime”.

Today, we have cases of banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, militancy and others. There is less commitment because the resources are not enough.