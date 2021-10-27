Cross River assembly loses fourth member in four years

The Cross River State House of Assembly has lost its fourth member in the last four years.

Hon. Elizabeth Ironbar, a member representing Akpabuyo State Constituency, died at Assembly Village in Calabar.

Ironbar reportedly died of an undisclosed and protracted illness that has kept her out of the public eye for some time.

Mrs Ironbar was the brain behind the Cross River State Disability Commission Bill.

She was one of the seven members of the state legislature who refused to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when 18 other members defected together with Governor Ben Ayade.

Other members who have lost their lives in the past four years are Stephen Ukpukpen of Obudu state constituency, John Nkoro of Ikom constituency, and Godwin Akwaji, also of the Obudu state constituency.