The Cross River State House of Assembly has confirmed receipt of additional 15 nominees for appointment as Commissioners.

The confirmation followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Judiciary, Public Service matters, Public Petition and Conflict Resolution headed by Rt. Hon. Efa Esua which was saddled with the responsibility of screening the nominees.

In the report, the committee concluded that the nominees were found fit to be appointed as members of the State Executive Council.

The Speaker, Rt Hon. Eteng Jonah Williams, charged the nominees to reciprocate the confidence reposed in them by the State Governor by working very hard to take the State to enviable heights.

Speaking to newsmen after the confirmation, a nominee and former Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barr. Rosemary Archibong, expressed appreciation to the Governor for her reappointment.

Archibong commended Governor Ben Ayade for reappointing all former commissioners and promised on behalf of others to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture through hard work, saying “We are going to be even more hard-working,” she said.

Archibong further commended the State Lawmakers for their expedited action in the confirmation process and the synergy existing between the legislature and the Executive.

According to her, ‘’It is an absolute synergy being consolidated in the State for us to actualise the industrialisation objectives of his Excellency.”