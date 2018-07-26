All Progressives Congress (APC), Cross River State chapter, yesterday, protested the planned defection of Governor Ben Ayade to the party.

Protesting at the national secretariat of APC in Abuja, the Cross River youths, bearing placards, with various inscriptions, warned that they will do everything to resist his plans.

However, the protesters were criticised by the secretariat staff claiming that nobody protested the defection of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State from the party.

The group’s spokesperson, Sankara Unung, told newsmen that the party stakeholders in the state are not comfortable with the antics of the governor.

“Ayade is a man with grand scale skimming techniques. APC does not have any space for him and his ilk.

“For a man whose party was roundly and unprecedentedly rejected for his poor and abysmal performance, APC cannot be and should never be his safe heaven.

“Ayade is running Cross River State like a fiefdom where he designated his younger brother as the co-governor with state powers. A man who is aiding and abating corruption using his direct sibling as proxy should not be allowed to identify with a party with a decent pedigree like our great party, the APC.

“The governor is always laying claim to phantom projects which he uses to deceive the people. The level of poverty and suffering of the people is too much. Ayade does not deserve to be given a space in APC,” Unung said.

In a swift reaction, the governor Special Assistant and Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Christian Ita, said the APC members’ protest against Ben Ayade’s planned defection is an attempt to discredit and tarnish the image of the governor.

He said there is no iota of truth in the rumour of the governor’s defection which has been on for a while and added that Ayade is committed to working with all segments to better the lives of Cross River people.

The CPS said those protesting are jobbers who are sponsored to cause disaffection among PDP members and possibly create the impression that all is not well within the state.

“I can tell you that Ben Ayade is not defecting to APC. The rumour has been on for a while. He is in PDP and remain steadfast in the party. He is not moving to anywhere after all, he was in Ekiti to campaign for the party,” he said.