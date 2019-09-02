<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some youths and women groups, as well as Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have lauded the reconstituted board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the choice of Maurice Effiwatt as the commissioner-nominee for the state.

Representatives of the groups include Youth Alliance in Cross River led by Ekpenyong Akiba, Buhari Youth Organisation led by Clement Etim Asanya, Women in Focus led by Vivian Umo Edem, Southern Cross River Youth Liberation led by Abednego Okon, G7 led by Edem Bassey, and National Youth Council of Nigeria Bakassi Local Government led by Asuquo Nyong Etim.

In a resolution from an emergency meeting in Calabar at the weekend, they said: “We wish to very strongly state our total support to our newly-appointed commissioner representing Cross River State in the person of Maurice Effiwatt and by extension also specially congratulate others who have been nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We distance ourselves from the recent submissions and objections by some stakeholders in the Niger Delta region. Their argument among others that the procedure employed for the dissolution and appointment of the new board lies in bad taste and not being consulted is untenable. We don’t share in these views and sentiments. The appointments as composed is apt and in order, suffice to say that the procedural processes in the constitution of the board of Niger Delta Development Commission is not cast in stone and so can be upturned by the highest public office holder in the country.”

Similarly, the entire members of the State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Cross River State in a statement signed by State Publicity Secretary, Bassey Ita, “heartily felicitate with Maurice Effiwatt on his appointment as board member/commissioner representing Cross River State in the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“The news came with a wind of relief that indeed the APC led Federal Government has recourse to recognizing selflessness, hard work and dedication to party ideals as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari during the last National Working Committee meeting of the party,” they said.