A governorship aspirant in the Cross River State, Mani Robson, has said he will bring enduring development for the state if elected governor.

Robinson, who is contesting for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, said he would soon unveil a four–point development agenda for the rebirth of the state.

Speaking in interview in Abuja, Robson said he was running for the governorship position in the next election on the platform of the APC to bring what he described as “strategic and sustainable change.”

He lamented that Cross River is no longer the state of choice for most Nigerians and foreign tourists because of the total breakdown of infrastructure and services for which the state was known.

“The consequence is that our collective progress has been undermined,’’ he stated.

According to Robson, “In recent times, the core infrastructure in the state and the conditions of life of the people have degenerated to a pitiable state. The entire state is inundated with heart-breaking signs of systems decay and failure of leadership.

“Calabar used to be the city of choice for most Nigerians because of its clean environment, functional infrastructure and world class cuisine. All that are no more. A government has been responsible for that anomaly. I am offering myself for service to reclaim our collective heritage from decay and position it for rebirth.”

He said his four–point agenda to be unveiled soon will remake and bring new life to the state in the areas of economic growth, social and human development, innovative agriculture and security of lives and property.

“Today’s leadership requires innovative thinking; bold, pragmatic and cutting-edge development ideas as well as contemporary intelligence to be able to build and drive a sustainable 21st century economy,” he noted.

According to Robson, “We must return the state to the position where it can attract international as well as domestic investments, but for that to happen, its systems, infrastructure and services industry must also be lifted to a world class standard, this is why I am running for the governorship to lead the rebirth revolution in the state.”

If elected, Robinson said his focus would be to galvanise all the resources in the state for programmed successes and growth.