The All Progressives Congress, APC, faction in Cross River State led by Mr John Etim on Monday joined the other faction in the state to adopt the direct primary election for the selection of candidates to bear the party’s flag in the 2019 elections.

“We are the authentic executive of the party and we support the conduct of direct primary under free and fair atmosphere to pick standard bearers that would contest the 2019 elections beginning from the House of Assembly to governorship in 2019”. Mr Etim John said.

He stated that the party had to obey the directive of the National Working Committee that primaries should either be direct or indirect and the party in the state prefers the direct primary which is more inclusive because it will involve more party members

The stakeholders also agreed to pursue with vigor the ongoing party registration and mandated the chapter Chairmen to leave no stone unturned in the exercise.

“The APC Cross River State notes that as a law-abiding party, that believes in the supremacy of the rule of law and our courts has resolved not to be part of any scheme to undermine the order made by a court of competent jurisdiction in the country”

It would be recalled that the Mathew Achibe led executive had last week adopted the direct primaries for the upcoming general elections as directed by the NWC for states to choose between the two options in electing their candidates in the 2019 general elections.