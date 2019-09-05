<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Five candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 general elections in Cross River State lost their cases against their opponents in the Peoples Democratic Party as the second Election Petition Tribunal dismissed all their petitions on Thursday.

Judgments in the five petitions given by Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice A.A. Babawale and the other two judges were given barely 24 hours after the first panel dismissed 10 cases filed by APC candidates.

The second panel which also has Justice S. B. Shuaibu and Justice M. C. Okoh as members, on Thursday delivered judgment in suit number EPT/CAL/S/09/2019 between Wabilly Nyiam of APC and Senator Rose Oko of the Peoples Democratic Party and another respondent regarding the Cross River North Senatorial District election; and petition number EPT/CAL/HR/06/2019 instituted by Jude Ngaji of APC against Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of the PDP over the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency election.

Others are petition number EPT/CAL/HR/07/2019 filed by Mkpanam Obo-Bassey Ekpo of the APC against Daniel Asuquo of the PDP, over the Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency; suit number EPT/CAL/HR/08/2019 instituted by Akibe Ekpenyong of the APC against Eta Mbora and another respondent over the Odukpani/Calabar Municipal Federal Constituency; and petition number EPT/CAL/HR/10/2019 between Dominic Aqua-Edem of APC and Hon. Essien Ayi, concerning Bakassi/Calabar South/Akpabuyo Federal Constituency.

In all the judgments, the judges said the crux of the petitions was the petitioners’ complaint that they were unlawfully excluded from participating in the elections held on February 23, 2019 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The first, second and fifth judgments; EPT/CAL/S/09/2019, EPT/CAL/HR/06/2019, and EPT/CAL/HR/10/2019 were read by the chairman of the tribunal Justice Babawale, while Justice S.B. Shuaibu read the judgment in suit number EPT/CAL/HR/07/2019, and Justice M. C. Okoh read the judgment in suit number EPT/CAL/HR/08/2019.

While upholding the victories of the PDP candidates at the polls, the tribunal said “APC should blame itself for what has befallen them because it was the unresolved internal dispute within the ranks of the party that gave rise to a court judgment which INEC obeyed.

“The delisting of APC candidates by INEC on the eve of the polls was not unlawful as contended by the petitioners because the judgment of the Federal High Court in suit number FHC/C/73/2018 remained valid and was bound to be obeyed as constitutionally provided.”

The judges said the election tribunal had jurisdiction to entertain the five petitions as they qualified as post-election matters.

Justice Babawale also advised APC to instil discipline in its ranks and blame itself, not INEC, for the loss in Cross River State.