The crisis rocking the ruling party in Oyo State, All Progressives Party, APC, over the alleged highhandedness of the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, may have reached anticlimax.

The crisis, if not well managed, may lead to the collapse of the party in the state as groups that are not happy with the firm grip of the governor over the party may boycott the party primary today with the aim of springing surprises.

It will be recalled that in recent times, some notable members, including political office holders of the party have decamped to other political parties to protest the leadership style of the governor.

Among the decampees are former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sumonu, Hon. Dapo Lam-Adesina, Hon Wasiu Olatunbosun and some party chieftains, among others.

Currently, protests have commenced against the governor who is alleged to have endorsed Tegbe, to succeed him. Some governorship candidates alleged that the governor had perfected strategies to manipulate today’s primary in favour of Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe.

Among the governorship candidates of APC in the state are Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, who is ready for a showdown with the governor. He was a former governor of the state. He vowed not to attend the primary and ordered his loyalists not to attend the congress. As at the time of filing this report, the venue and time for the congress is yet to be announced.

According to a statement signed by the Head, News Media and Public Affairs, Alao-Akala Campaign Organisation, Jeremiar Akande, Alao-Akala stated that he had turned down the senatorial ticket the governor promised him so that he would not contest for the exalted governorship seat in the state.

Alao-Akala has however called on the National Leadership of the Party, President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party to come to the aid of the Oyo state chapter of the APC by intervening to avoid the collapse of the party. He accused the governor of high-handedness and imposition of a candidate on delegates who would vote at the primary election of the party taking place today.

”Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala wishes to state categorically and put the leadership of the party and the General Public on Notice that Governor Abiola Ajimobi has perfected plans to impose one Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe on delegates as he has sent his foot soldiers around to coerce and intimidate delegates to vote for the said Tegbe tomorrow at the party primaries against their free will.

”Alao-Akala states categorically that he is not a push over in the game of politics and as a well grounded and groomed politician who has occupied the number one seat of a politically conscious state as Oyo state will not be part of any move or attempt to subvert the true will and wish of the people by the selfish interest of an individual.

”The General Public should also note that Gov. Abiola Ajimobi has clandestinely offered Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala the ministerial slot of Oyo state in an attempt to pitch him against Barr. Adebayo Shittu, an offer he has rejected in it’s entirety as he is not one to be tailored or shown the way round in the game of politics”.

The statement continued, “His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala has therefore decided to “STAY AWAY” from the macabre dance taking place at a yet to be disclosed venue due to the insensitivity and selfishness of Gov. Abiola Ajimobi who is hellbent on imposing his stooge as his successor. In view of the above, His Excellency has also directed that all his teeming supporters, well wishers and party faithful who believe in him should stay away from the sham taking place tomorrow and await further directives”.