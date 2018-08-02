Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Thursday called for national body’s intervention for a speedy resolution of leadership crisis rocking the party in the state.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Lagos PDP needed a united front ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to them, only speedy intervention of the national body of our party can bring about sanity into the Lagos PDP before 2019 general elections.

Speaking, Mr Anayo Emeanua, a former Legal Adviser and member of the Lagos PDP caucus, blamed the party’s problem on lack of cooperation among the leaders.

Emeanua said that the state chairman, Mr Moshood Salvador, along with other state executive members had been working hard to pacify, reconcile and bring all aggrieved party leaders and members together.

According to him, it is in this quest that he embarked on local government tour.

“We have covered over 10 local government areas before this most unfortunate event that led to the death of one of our leaders happened.

”We want to inform the world that PDP in Lagos is still one family under the state chairmanship of Alhaji Moshood Salvador, and we are working to ensure that this crisis is resolved amicably and quickly.

”But, we cannot do it alone.

“We are calling on the party national body- the BoT, National Working Committee, PDP Governors’ Forum, PDP national leaders and members in the National Assembly to beam their search lights on Lagos PDP.’’

Emeanua said that it was time the national leaders intervene and find out why PDP had been failing as a party since 1999.

“They need to intervene so that Salvador will be allowed to continue the good work he has started, and we can achieve success in 2019 elections.

”We are ready, and making arrangements to go to the national secretariat of the party to give account of what is going on in Lagos PDP, ” he said.

Also, Mr Mustapha Okandeji, another chieftain of PDP in Oshodi/Isolo Constituency I, said it was unfortunate that some leaders of the party were working against its progress.

Okandeji said that some leaders of the party had been working against the state chairman instead of them teaming up with him to promote the party in Lagos.

”Alhaji Moshood Salvador is a peace-loving man, who has been adhering to the party’s laws and has never compromised the party’s interest.

”We want the party’s national body to wade in for speedy resolution so that we can concentrate and prepare to win and capture Lagos come 2019,” Okandeji said.

In his remarks, Chief Shuaib Okanlawon, Chairman, Elders Council of PDP, said that the leadership of the party in Lagos should work together in the interest of peace.

Okanlawon said that the national secretariat of the party should map out strategies to resolve the lingering crises rocking the party in the state before 2019 elections.

Violence broke on Saturday, July 21 at a mobilisation meeting of the party at Eti-Osa following disagreement among its members.

Mr Adeniyi Aborishade, Chairman, Apapa chapter of the party, was shot dead and many others wounded when some suspected hoodlums invaded the party’s meeting.

The Police had since arraigned the state Chairman of the party, Salvador and other chieftains before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in connection with the killing.