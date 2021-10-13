Crises brews in Adamawa APC as grassroots stakeholders reject zoning

Crises have snowballed in Adamawa State’s branch of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as a new sprinter group called Grassroots Stakeholders have emerged threatening fire and brimstone, calling for people of Adamawa State to reject the zoning formula arrived at by Abuja based politicians.

Speaking at the Eagles Path Hotel the Chairman of the Grassroots Stakeholders of the APC, Hon Julius K. Kadara, said Adamawa State APC will never accept the zoning arrived at by the Aisha Buhari group led by the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, and other major stakeholders including Admiral Murtala Nyako, BD Lawal, Buba Marwa, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru Binani, Musa Kamale, Amb. Kevin Peter, Binta Masi Garba, and other heavyweights in Adamawa State APC.

The Chairman is believed to be backed by former Governor Umaru Jibrilla. Bindow said the so-called zoning arrived at by the Aisha Buhari-led group is counterproductive and cannot work in Adamawa.

He called on all APC lovers to discountenance the so-called zoning arrangements done by mischievous people to plunge Adamawa APC into crisis and warned all those who are fanning the embers of disunity in APC that they will all be disgracefully shamed during the Saturday Congress elections in Adamawa State.

Mr Julius Kadara was supported by eminent Grassroots Stakeholders including, Hajiya Zulai Ahmed, Hon Vandi Favanza, Abubakar Dauda, Alh. Hussaini Yusuf Girei, Hon Halilu Adam Lala, Hon Wale Fwa, Hon Halima Hayatu, Hajiya Hussaina Danjuma, Hon Arnold Jibila amongst others who thronged the hotel venue.

APC observers said this would cost a major explosion in the ranks of the party as the major stakeholders in Abuja had tipped Vrati Zianzo as chairman representing Southern Adamawa State while Hon Musa Kamale as State Secretary representing Northern Adamawa State respectively.

The emergence of this group is seen as the handiwork of those who are aspiring to crippling the wings of Aisha Buhari, Murtala Nyako, Buba Marwa, BD Lawal, Aishatu Ahmed Binani, Binta Masi Garba, and a host of others who supported the zoning formula.