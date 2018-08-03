A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has held that Mr. Nwafor Felix is the legal representative of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the crisis rocking the party following its ward, local government and state congresses conducted in the state in May.

The court also admitted about 44 exhibits submitted to it by counsel for the 23 aggrieved members of the party, Henry Bello.

The decision of the court followed two letters read by the court, believed to have been sent by the National Legal Adviser of APC, Darius Okitade.

Trial judge, Justice Chiwendu Nwogu, read the two letters and urged Tuduru Edeh and Latif Fabemi (SAN), to cease representing the party in the matter.

Meanwhile, the 23 aggrieved members are asking the court to declare that the purported ward, local government and state congresses conducted by the defendant in the state on May 12, 19, 20 and 21, respectively, are null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

Bello further announced the submission of 44 exhibits in proving that the congresses of the party in the state were in total contradiction of APC’s constitution.

He prayed the court to grant the claimants’ prayers in the interest of justice and save the country’s democracy from being subjected to impunity.