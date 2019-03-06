



A Federal High Court, Awka Division, has refused an application filed by Chief Chris Uba, the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra South, praying the court to grant an injunction stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from issuing certificate of return to Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), who won the Anambra South senatorial election of February 23.

The court also stepped down another application by Chris Uba where he sought the judicial review and leave for INEC to grant him authority to probe the returning officer in the said election, Prof. Nnanna Umenweke.

The presiding judge advised the applicant to approach the election tribunal if he was aggrieved over the outcome of the election; adding that no regular court would grant him such request if there were no grounds for such.

Meanwhile, Chris Uba’s application seeking a leave to prosecute Umenweke would be heard on Thursday, March 14; according to the court.