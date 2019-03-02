



The Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State, Friday struck out the petition filed against the re-elected Etsako federal House of Representatives member, Hon Johnson Oghuma, by Comrade Julius Abuda, an aspirant under the All Progressive Congress.

Abuda after the All Progressive Congress, APC, party’s primary had in a suit headed to the federal High in Benin asking the court to among others determine whether a candidate can emerge without the party conducting primary elections

He also asked the court to determine whether the action of the APC in forwarding the name of Oghuma as its candidate for the election was not in violation of the mandatory provisions of the Electoral 2010 as amended.

However, in land mark judgment, presided over by Justice M. G Umar, threw away the case against Hon Johnson Oghuma on the ground that the petitioner had filed out of time and therefore lacked merit to entertain the case.

Reacting to judgment, the Counsel to the defendant G.C Igbokwe, (SAN), described the ruling as brilliant and noted that the judgment couldn’t have gone otherwise.

He said: “Once you filed out of the stipulated time your case automatically become incompetent. The constitution states that action must be filed within 14 days. We are very happy with the judgement and good for our democracy”.

Oghuma in his reaction thanked God almighty for the ruling and also extended olive branch to his opponent, Julius Abuda, at the party’s primary to join in working for the development of Etsako land.

”I want to use this medium to appeal to Julius Abuda and Blessing Agbomhere to join hands with me to bring the needed development to our federal Constituency”.